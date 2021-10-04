IPR Denied? Alternate Path Still Open After Fed. Circ. Case

By Ryan Davis (October 4, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit decision narrowing when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office can reexamine patents after an inter partes review petition is denied may encourage patent owners to attack a growing number of reexamination requests by petitioners, but the reach of the ruling appears limited, attorneys say. The court's holding focused on reexaminations filed after inter partes reviews are rejected by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board as "abusive," so it appears that when the board denies petitions for other reasons, such as an upcoming trial in district court, re-exams remain fair game, for now. "I do think that people will...

