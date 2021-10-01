New PFAS Reporting Rule Could Be Tough For Businesses

By Clark Mindock (October 1, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's pending requirement that companies report their use of so-called "forever chemicals" could impose a tough burden on businesses across many industry sectors, and environmental attorneys say it's crucial that companies act now to prepare. The proposed new rule, currently being finalized by the Biden administration, would require businesses that have manufactured, processed or imported per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, to submit a comprehensive report detailing all of those uses for a 10-year period. It contains few exceptions like those often found in other chemical data reporting requirements under the Toxic Substances Control Act and will...

