Kelley Kronenberg Adds 2 Florida Partners

By Madison Arnold (October 5, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT) -- Kelley Kronenberg snagged two new partners in first-party insurance defense for two of its Florida offices, one a former partner at the Law Offices of Glenn Dill and the other a senior associate at Andreu Palma Lavin & Solis. William Glenn Dill will join the Fort Lauderdale office, while his counterpart, Melanie Weseman, will join the West Palm Beach office, Kelley Kronenberg announced last week. "Glenn and Melanie are valuable additions to the first-party property insurance defense team," Jeffrey Wank, chair of the firm's first-party property insurance defense practice group, said in a statement. Kelley Kronenberg is a business law firm...

