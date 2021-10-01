FCC Aims To Boost Networks' Protection From Power Outages

By J. Edward Moreno (October 1, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is aiming to improve network resilience during natural disasters after Hurricane Ida resulted in service disruptions last month. In a proposal circulated Friday, the FCC said the Category 4 hurricane demonstrated that network reliability has improved but more can be done to ensure continuity of service during natural disasters. Disruptions from other recent incidents, such as wildfires in California and earthquakes in Puerto Rico, raise similar concerns, the commission said. Specifically, the FCC is seeking input on how to improve the Wireless Network Resiliency Cooperative Framework, an industry-led program developed in 2016 that allowed roaming on participating...

