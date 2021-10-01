Texas Justices Won't Rehear $100M Coal Cleanup Case

By Clark Mindock (October 1, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined on Friday to hear an attempt by San Miguel Electric Cooperative Inc. to exit a $100 million claim brought by ranch owners who want to evict the power company from land allegedly contaminated by a coal-fired power plant. The court declined without comment the appeal bid filed by San Miguel alongside South Texas Electric Cooperative Inc. and Kiewit Mining Group Inc. That leaves intact a Fourth Court of Appeals order and district court ruling allowing the claims by Peeler Ranch LLC to proceed. The Peelers — a family that owns the 25,000-acre property that houses the San Miguel...

