Morgan Lewis Snags SF Shareholder From Ogletree

By Beverly Banks (October 5, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP added a class action specialist from Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC to its ranks in San Francisco, where he'll represent employers in class discrimination and wage-and-hour suits. Brian D. Berry comes to Morgan Lewis after five and a half years at Ogletree, where he served as co-chair of the firm's California class action practice. Berry said Tuesday that Morgan Lewis' robust employment team attracted him to join the 2,200-lawyer firm. "Morgan Lewis is an industry leader in complex high stakes employment litigation," Berry said. "The breadth and depth of experience they have with class...

