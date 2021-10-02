CD&R Bests Fortress With £7B Bid At Auction For UK Grocer

By Benjamin Horney (October 2, 2021, 9:23 AM EDT) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice outbid competing suitor Fortress Investment Group with a roughly £7 billion ($9.5 billion) offer in a Saturday auction, capping off a bidding war over the British supermarket chain and leaving it up to the target's board to select its preferred acquirer. The U.K.'s Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, which oversees deals involving U.K.-traded companies, said that in the single-day auction CD&R-affiliated Market Bidco Ltd.'s final offer was valued at 287 pence per share, while Fortress-affiliated Oppidum Bidco Ltd. topped out at 286 pence per share. The board of directors for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC must still make a recommendation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS