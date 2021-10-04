When Antitrust's Consumer Welfare Standard And ESG Collide

By Joshua Sherman (October 4, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The consumer welfare standard has been a subject of intense interest and debate recently in the U.S., punctuated by the 19-hour debate session in Congress in late June,[1] the July executive order aimed at promoting competition in the U.S. economy,[2] the Federal Trade Commission's 3-2 vote on Sept. 15 to withdraw its approval of the 2020 Vertical Merger Guidelines[3] and the Sept. 22 memo from the FTC Chair Lina Khan regarding her vision and priorities for the organization.[4] Under the consumer welfare standard, firm conduct is analyzed according to whether consumers in a relevant market are harmed. Often, critics of the consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS