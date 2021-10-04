Syracuse U. Strikes $3.7M Deal To Settle Pay Bias Suit

By Beverly Banks (October 4, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Syracuse University will shell out $3.7 million to settle a proposed class action claiming the university paid and promoted female faculty members less than their male counterparts, according to a filing in a New York State court. Five female faculty members filed a memorandum Friday in the Kings County Supreme Court requesting approval of the deal, which aims to wrap up a lawsuit the women filed against Syracuse the same day. "These negotiations were at all times at arm's-length, and they have produced a result that plaintiffs' counsel believes to be in the best interests of the class members in light...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS