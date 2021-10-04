Trucking Co. Not Covered In Contamination Suit, CNA Says

By Angela Childers (October 4, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Several CNA insurers asked a Washington federal judge Friday to determine that they have no obligation to defend or indemnify a trucking company in a lawsuit over its alleged failure to remove contaminated soil from a worksite. The Continental Insurance Co., Continental Casualty Co. and American Casualty Co. of Reading, Pennsylvania, argued that the commercial general liability policies they issued to Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage excluded coverage for the "discharge" of pollutants, which is what the City of Bothell alleged in the lawsuit it filed in February 2020. After purchasing a parcel of land from the school district in 2010,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS