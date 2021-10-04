Chobani Says Challenged Yogurt Claims Are 'Literally True'

By Lauraann Wood (October 4, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Chobani has urged an Illinois federal judge to toss an Illinois consumer's proposed class suit accusing the company of falsely implying one of its yogurts provides "complete nutrition," arguing she has no claim because each statement she's challenged "is literally true." Chobani told U.S. District Judge David Dugan on Friday that he should dismiss Lori Gilker's consumer fraud suit for several reasons, the "most glaring" of which is her failure to demonstrate the company's "Complete" branded Greek yogurts include any misleading statements on its label. "Indeed, one of the purported representations that Plaintiff is attempting to challenge does not even appear...

