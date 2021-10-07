DC Circ. Mulls Hungary's Sovereign Immunity In Nazi Art Fight

By Khorri Atkinson (October 7, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday seemed open to allowing the Republic of Hungary's asset manager to face long-standing claims from the heirs of a legendary Hungarian art collector seeking to recover several paintings stolen by the Nazis after a lower court judge dismissed the central European country as immune from the case. A three-judge panel repeatedly pushed back on Nixon Peabody LLP partner Thaddeus J. Stauber, who argued that U.S. District Judge Ellen Judith Huvelle's May 2020 ruling wrongly added Hungarian National Asset Management Inc., or MNV, which exercises the ownership rights to the artworks on behalf of Hungary, as a...

