UK Truck Cartel Damages Trial Teed Up For 2024

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 4, 2021, 9:01 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s specialist antitrust court set an April 2024 trial date to hear claims for damages stemming from the European Commission's findings that several truck makers fixed prices when it imposed a record €2.93 billion ($3.4 billion) fine on multiple manufacturers. Judge Peter Roth, the president of the Competition Appeal Tribunal, said the trial would extend for six months, running from April 9 to the end of July and then picking up again in September to conclude on Dec. 20. In addition, the judge said it will only be feasible to vet a selection of claims at trial. "Whether they're called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS