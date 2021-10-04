Summit Partners Clinches $8.35B Investment Fund

By Charlie Innis (October 4, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Summit Partners said Monday it closed its 11th growth equity fund that targets investments in growth-stage U.S. companies at $8.35 billion just a few months after launching it in June. The global investment firm said its latest flagship fund — Summit Partners Growth Equity Fund XI — was "significantly oversubscribed" and closed at the hard cap. Peter Chung, the managing director and CEO of Summit Partners, said in Monday's statement the firm was "deeply grateful" for its limited partners' support. "With the closing of our latest fund, we will continue to pursue our growth equity strategy, serving as the partner of...

