Veoneer Spurns Magna For $4.5B Deal With Qualcomm, SSW

By McCord Pagan (October 4, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT) -- Swedish automotive safety tech developer Veoneer said Monday it will drop its planned $3.8 billion sale to Magna International in favor of a $4.5 billion deal with technology giant Qualcomm and SSW Partners, in a situation shaped by three law firms. Veoneer Inc. is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP; Qualcomm Inc. is led by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP; and SSW Partners is guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. In a joint statement, Veoneer said it's being bought for $37 per share, an 18% premium to its deal with Magna and an 86% premium...

