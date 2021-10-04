Justices Want SG's Take On Follow-Up Patent Suit Limits

By Ryan Davis (October 4, 2021, 11:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sought the federal government's views on an appeal seeking to throw out a rule that restricts patent owners from filing follow-up suits after an initial loss, in a case involving Amazon cloud customers like BuzzFeed and Patreon. The high court asked acting U.S. Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher to file a brief on whether it should hear an appeal in which PersonalWeb Technologies LLC calls the century-old rule "a novel species of preclusion that applies solely to patent cases." At issue is the so-called Kessler doctrine, established in a 1907 Supreme Court ruling, which holds...

