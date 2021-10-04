IndyCar Promoter To Plead Guilty In Fraud, Tax Case

By Max Jaeger (October 4, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- An IndyCar race promoter who has been fending off fraud, identity theft and money laundering counts tied to a failed Boston event and an alleged hockey rink financing scheme will make a U-turn and plead guilty later this month, according to a filing in Massachusetts federal court Monday. Prosecutors claim John Casey didn't tell the IRS about roughly $909,000 that his promotional organization, Boston Grand Prix LLC, paid him between 2015 and 2016 for an eponymous race, which never happened because the company failed to secure permits. He's also accused of fleecing banks out of $743,000 to buy ice rink resurfacers,...

