Justices Won't Review Gulf LNG Win In $372M Arbitration Row

By Clark Mindock (October 4, 2021, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't revisit a Delaware state court's rejection of Eni USA's effort to overturn a $372 million arbitration award over a liquefied natural gas facility deal with Gulf LNG Energy LLC.

The court declined Eni's request for review without comment, leaving intact a Delaware Supreme Court decision on the matter. The Delaware justices said that Eni USA Gas Marketing LLC was improperly attempting to launch a second round of arbitration aiming to find fault with a first-round decision that led to the hefty price tag.

The state Supreme Court said in November that the state's...

