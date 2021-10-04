Justices Won't Review Pa. Coal Mining Takings Ruling

By Morgan Conley (October 4, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that a new highway cutting off access to a 73-acre coalfield didn't constitute a "de facto" taking under state eminent domain law. Penn Pocahontas Coal Co. and PBS Coals Inc. argued in their petition for a writ of certiorari to the high court in July that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's construction of a highway through the potential coal mining site did represent a "de facto" taking of the land under Pennsylvania's eminent domain law. The companies had argued that the "erroneous decision," which said it wasn't...

