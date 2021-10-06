Hughes Hubbard Adds Arbitration And Anti-Corruption Pro

By Grace Dixon (October 6, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP has bolstered its arbitration and anti-corruption practices with the addition of a partner experienced in representing Chinese companies and state-owned enterprises with investigations, sanctions, compliance and international arbitration matters. Christine Kang joined the firm's New York office on Monday, after 10 years of working with Jun He Law Offices in Beijing. Kang brings more than two decades of experience within the international arbitration field and expertise in representing Chinese companies in proceedings with multilateral development banks, or MDBs. Kang told Law360 on Wednesday that she was drawn to the firm after working alongside Hughes Hubbard attorneys...

