Texas Justices Are Told Switching Attys Isn't Biz Interference

By Michelle Casady (October 4, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio lawyer and his firm told the Texas Supreme Court in an appeal that a lower appellate court wrongly refused to dismiss a tortious interference lawsuit launched by a client's previous counsel. Brandon J. Grable and his law firm Grable Grimshaw Mora PLLC said in a petition for review Friday that the "retaliatory" lawsuit has nothing to do with an attorney's advertisements or solicitations but instead is about a client's right "to the representation of her choosing." Grable told the court that the Fourth Court of Appeals got it wrong in July when it decided that the commercial speech...

