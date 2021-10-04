Feds Lay Out Rules To Use Or Lose COVID-19 Rent Aid

By Emma Whitford (October 4, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- State and local government programs that haven't found a home for at least 65% their first tranche of emergency pandemic rental assistance have until Nov. 15 to start shaping up before they risk losing money to others in need, according to new federal guidance. The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday revealed its process for reallocating certain unused funds from the federal government's first $25 billion allocation of emergency rental assistance, known as ERA1, as required under the Consolidated Appropriations Act that Congress passed in December. The money is intended to cover rent and utility arrears accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS