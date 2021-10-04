Houston Attys Face Negligence Suit For Postnuptial Docs

By Katie Buehler (October 4, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Two Houston family attorneys have been hit with a negligence lawsuit in state court accusing them of misleading a probate executor and an estate while serving as their counsel decades apart. Greg Schenck, on behalf of the estate of Janet King, lodged claims in Harris County District Court on Friday against attorney Frank H. Holcomb in relation to one prenuptial agreement and three postnuptial agreements he drafted for King that have been deemed unenforceable. Schenck also accused Webster, Texas, attorney Greg B. Enos of The Enos Law Firm of negligence over allegedly falsely advising Schenck that the deadline to file a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS