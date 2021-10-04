Justices Won't Hear Sex Bias Claim In Citizenship Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (October 4, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left untouched a Second Circuit ruling that denied a Jamaican man citizenship through his naturalized father, despite arguments that the denial was based on an allegedly discriminatory law that permits naturalization through mothers. Brought to the U.S. when he was a year old in 1981, but deported to Jamaica nearly 40 years later in 2019, Omar Everton Dale had alleged sex-based discrimination under Section 1432 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a now-defunct provision that automatically conferred U.S. citizenship to children born to unwed parents if the mothers naturalize. The statute did not apply if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS