High Court Denies Calif. Appeal In Ch. 11 Trustee Takings Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 4, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a California agency's appeal challenging lower court findings that a bankruptcy trustee's inverse condemnation claim trumped state sovereign immunity defenses in the regulatory takeover of oil company land and assets during an offshore spill cleanup. In a certiorari denial listed in a string of October session-opening decisions, the justices rejected an appeal by the California State Lands Commission without comment. The commission sought reversal of the Third Circuit's May 24 finding that a 2006 high court ruling made bankruptcy's "in rem" jurisdiction over the Chapter 11 estate of oil driller Venoco LLC an...

