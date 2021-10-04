High Court Grounds Delta Pilots' Benefits Case Against PBGC

By Amanda Ottaway (October 4, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a group of former Delta pilots' argument that lower courts afforded the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. too much leeway when they nixed a lawsuit claiming the agency's handling of their retirement plan cost them millions. The justices declined the pilots' June petition for writ of certiorari without explanation except to note that Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn't take part. Justice Kavanaugh previously sat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which the suit passed through. In their June 30 petition asking the justices to take on their case, retired pilots and their estates argued...

