Commerce Puts Export Curbs On Gene-Editing Software

By Alyssa Aquino (October 4, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized export curbs Monday targeting software that people can use to generate pathogens or toxins while evading regulatory controls on sensitive biological materials. The targeted items are nucleic acid assembler and synthesizer software that is capable of manufacturing functional genetic elements. That software, Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said in the final rule, could be used to operate gene-editing equipment to create pathogens and toxins without acquiring sensitive genetic elements and organisms already subject to export controls. "The absence of export controls on this 'software' could be exploited for biological weapons purposes," the agency said....

