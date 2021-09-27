Advocates Petition FCC To Block Ringless Voicemails

By James Arkin (October 4, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group is calling on the Federal Communications Commission to reject a petition from a former Republican Senate campaign to allow "ringless voicemail" messages, saying it would lead to peoples' phones being inundated with spam messages. Consumer Reports is collecting signatures to oppose the request to allow straight to voicemail messages. The initial petition was made to the FCC last year by the Senate campaign of former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga. The FCC opened the petition for comments last month and the deadline for comment on the petition is Monday. "The FCC right now is considering a request that would...

