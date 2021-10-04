Fed. Circ. Steers Another Juniper Case Away From Albright

By Andrew Karpan (October 4, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday shipped a patent suit against Juniper Networks from Texas to California, marking the second time in 10 days that the software company persuaded the appeals court to transfer a case out of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's busy patent docket. The ruling came from a different three-judge panel of the appeals court, but the answer was the same as it was on Sept. 24 when the court rebuked the Texas jurist for refusing to send six WSOU Investments patent infringement suits against Juniper Networks Inc. to California court. "This case involves remarkably similar facts and many...

