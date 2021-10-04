Google, Oracle Sued Over Circuit Patent In WDTX

By Tiffany Hu (October 4, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Google and Oracle were hit with lawsuits in the Western District of Texas accusing them of infringing an Irish company's patent covering a method of operating a circuit. In separate lawsuits filed Friday, Dublin-based Sonrai Memory Ltd. claimed that Google LLC and Oracle Corp. are infringing its patent with Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, respectively. The companies knew of the patent but continued to "actively encourage and instruct" their customers and end users to infringe Sonrai's patented technology, it said. "Plaintiff is entitled to monetary damages in an amount adequate to compensate for defendant's infringement, but in no event less...

