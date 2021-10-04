Wesco Gets ERISA Suit Over Retirement Plan Fees Tossed

By Beverly Banks (October 4, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from electrical equipment workers who claimed Wesco Distribution Inc. violated federal benefits law by allowing their retirement plan to pay exorbitant fees. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan dismissed the workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, finding that the workers did not show that the company acted irresponsibly when it came to managing plan fees and choosing mutual funds with relatively high costs. The workers failed to provide enough evidence demonstrating that the company breached its fiduciary duty under ERISA, Judge Horan ruled. "The complaint alleges no facts about the level...

