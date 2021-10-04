Investors Want Musk To Repay Up To $9.4B For SolarCity Deal

By Dave Simpson (October 4, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk should pay back stockholders up to $9.4 billion, the apparent value of the 2.4 million Tesla shares he received in exchange for his SolarCity shares through a deal with alleged conflicts for the billionaire, investors argued in a Delaware Chancery Court filing Friday. The investors, who sued Musk for allegedly breaching his fiduciary duty, said his "disloyalty" around the more than $2 billion acquisition of rooftop solar company SolarCity Corp. gives the court wide discretion when awarding damages. In post-trial motions following a July bench trial, the investors offered a slew of possible remedies. The court has...

