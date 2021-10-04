Supreme Court Won't Hear Windstream Vendor Appeal

By Rick Archer (October 4, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear arguments from a Windstream Holdings creditor that the Second Circuit wrongly applied the equitable mootness doctrine when it found it was too late to challenge vendor payments in the cable provider's bankruptcy case. The high court denied certiorari to waste management contractor GLM DFW Inc.'s petition arguing the high court needs to resolve circuit splits on the application of equitable mootness and prevent risks of a too-broad interpretation of the doctrine that it said could spring from the Second Circuit's denial of its appeal. In an unpublished opinion in February, the Second Circuit...

