Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Supreme Court Won't Hear Windstream Vendor Appeal

By Rick Archer (October 4, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear arguments from a Windstream Holdings creditor that the Second Circuit wrongly applied the equitable mootness doctrine when it found it was too late to challenge vendor payments in the cable provider's bankruptcy case.

The high court denied certiorari to waste management contractor GLM DFW Inc.'s petition arguing the high court needs to resolve circuit splits on the application of equitable mootness and prevent risks of a too-broad interpretation of the doctrine that it said could spring from the Second Circuit's denial of its appeal.

In an unpublished opinion in February, the Second Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!