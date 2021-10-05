Insurer Wants Out Of Pumpkin Patch E. Coli Coverage

By Shane Dilworth (October 5, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- An insurer is looking to defeat a pumpkin patch's bid for coverage of two lawsuits over a 2016 E. coli outbreak at a petting zoo on the property, saying in a California federal court lawsuit that the policy's communicable disease exclusion is applicable. An insurer wants to get out of covering two lawsuits a California pumpkin patch is facing over an E. coli outbreak. The pumpkin patch owner argues that a communicable disease exclusion does not apply. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co., or MUSIC, contends in Monday's action that a decision from the court is needed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS