Allen Media Wants More In FCC Diversity Plan Than Tax Break

By Kelcee Griffis (October 4, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A major Black-owned broadcasting company is urging the Federal Communications Commission to change its media ownership policies now rather than wait for further studies in a bid to improve diversity among TV and radio station owners more quickly. Allen Media Group, which is run by entertainment magnate Byron Allen, also derided one route that is gaining favor in Washington for improving diversity: reinstating the Minority Tax Certificate Program, which it said will be ineffective without more aggressive steps by Congress and the FCC. Both Acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel and FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks — the only Black member of the commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS