Dallas Trial Firm Ordered To Litigate Contingency Fee Spat

By Katie Buehler (October 4, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Dallas appellate court panel has ruled litigation firm Fee Smith Sharp & Vitullo LLP can't force arbitration of a contingency fee dispute with a former client after the law firm filed suit in Texas state court. The three-justice panel determined the law firm, name partner Anthony Vitullo and solo practitioner John L. Malesovas waived their right to arbitrate the dispute with former client Deana Strunk when the attorneys offered to litigate the matter in state court and then ordered service, according to an opinion released Thursday. The attorneys, who moved to push the dispute back to arbitration five weeks after...

