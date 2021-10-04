Calif. Oil Spill Will Ramp Up Regulatory Heat On Feds

By Keith Goldberg (October 4, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The underwater pipeline leak that befouled the Southern California coast over the weekend will increase pressure on the Biden administration to craft stronger safety and decommissioning regulations for aging offshore oil and gas infrastructure, which is especially prevalent in the Pacific Ocean. The cause of the rupture of an Amplify Energy Corp. pipeline that spilled over 120,000 gallons of crude oil near Huntington Beach, California, is still being investigated; both the company and the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday suggested that one possible cause might be a ship's anchor striking the pipeline. While experts say it's too early to gauge the...

