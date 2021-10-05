Target Wants Hand Sanitizer Effectiveness Suit Killed

By Clark Mindock (October 5, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Target Corp. wants to end a consumer's lawsuit alleging that he was misled by labels stating the effectiveness of a store brand alcohol-based hand sanitizer, saying he should have known better. The retailer on Monday pushed back in Illinois federal court against allegations made by customer Mike Ross, saying the consumer failed to make several important allegations in his proposed class action — including failing to even say he had used the sanitizer he bought — and that Ross should have known better than to assume during a pandemic that the sanitizer would kill germs not found on hands. Although Ross...

