Commerce Unveils New Alert System To Aid Tech Shortages

By Grace Dixon (October 5, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has unveiled a new alert system designed to keep a dedicated interagency task force abreast of potential semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks and other disruptions, in the Biden administration's latest move to address ongoing shortages. Commerce introduced its Microelectronics Early Alert System on Monday. The system will support the Supply Chain Disruption Task Force amid the global semiconductor shortfall, consolidating information from producers and manufacturers to assess new shutdowns or disruptions within microelectronics and semiconductor manufacturing facilities for COVID-related reasons. "It is crucial to strengthen our supply chains, and to do so we need to hear directly...

