Fed. Circ. Mulls PTAB's Lego, Warner Bros. Game IP Rulings

By Khorri Atkinson (October 4, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge on Monday seemed ready to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling in favor of Lego Group's U.S. unit and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc. over gaming patent infringement claims brought by FigureFun LLC. The board had refused Texas-based FigureFun's request last year to rehear its September 2019 ruling invalidating a claim in the company's U.S. Patent No. 7,001,276 — which covers a gaming machine and token with built-in IC, or integrated circuit, chip — after finding it would have been obvious to a person of ordinary skill in the art. An IC chip, also called...

