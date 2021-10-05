Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amplify Faces Putative Class Action For 'Catastrophic' Spill

By Jonathan Capriel (October 5, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Amplify Energy Corp. has been hit with a proposed class action filed in California federal court over the "catastrophic" pipeline leak about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, which spewed more than 100,000 gallons of crude.

Peter Moses Gutierrez Jr., a DJ who owns a business that occasionally performs for events on the beach, on Monday filed the action against the Houston-based oil and natural gas company saying he and others will suffer harm from what Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr called an "environmental catastrophe," according to the suit.

"Plaintiff is losing and will lose a substantial amount...

