5th Circ. Mulls If Courts Can Hear Union Pacific's Union Row

By Katie Buehler (October 5, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel debated Tuesday whether Union Pacific's suspension of a railway workers union member and five officers in El Paso, Texas, was "existential" enough to the union's nationwide collective bargaining power to constitute more than a minor dispute under the Railway Labor Act that merits court involvement. Union Pacific Railroad A Union Pacific Railroad locomotive sits on in a train yard in Grand Junction, Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Union Pacific Railroad Co. asked the federal appellate court in an August brief to reverse a Texas federal judge's injunction requiring the company to reinstate the...

