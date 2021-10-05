Nationwide Unit Seeks To Flush Suit Against Toilet Wipe Co.

By Ben Zigterman (October 5, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit told an Illinois federal court that it has no obligation to defend a toilet paper alternative company accused in a proposed class action of falsely advertising that its wipes are flushable. Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co. said in a filing Monday that various exclusions in its policy with Chicago-based Dude Products prevent it from having to provide coverage in the suit. Dude Products was sued this year by three customers in Illinois, California and New York who alleged they had purchased the wipes and expected them to be flushable, while two said they later experienced clogged sewer pipes. The exclusion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS