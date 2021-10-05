AOP Orphan Seeks Sanctions On Taiwanese Pharma Co.

By Caroline Simson (October 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan is seeking sanctions against Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia, saying the latter has so far ducked the former's efforts to establish jurisdiction in litigation to enforce a more than €142 million arbitral award that arose from a soured licensing deal. In a brief filed in Massachusetts federal court on Monday, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG accused its erstwhile contracting partner PharmaEssentia Corp. of flouting U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf's August order compelling the company to respond to AOP's document requests as it looks to keep the litigation alive. AOP won the award a year ago after the...

