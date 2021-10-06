JPMorgan Says Texas Winter Storm Was No Force Majeure

By Michelle Casady (October 6, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank has told a federal judge in Texas that the deadly winter storm that struck the state in February doesn't qualify as a force majeure event that would allow a wind farm to successfully fight against paying a $71 million bill. The bank is locked in litigation with wind farm Canadian Breaks LLC, which for five days during the storm couldn't produce the amount of power guaranteed under a hedge contract it signed with JPMorgan. Canadian Breaks filed suit in state court in March seeking a court order that the winter storm that left millions without power in subfreezing temperatures...

