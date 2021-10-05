Woman Discontinues UK Sex Assault Claim Against Weinstein

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 5, 2021, 8:55 PM BST) -- A London judge on Tuesday allowed a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein to discontinue her claim for reasons that were not disclosed. During a High Court hearing, Senior Master Barbara Fontaine also reviewed an application to discontinue proceedings for three other women who filed under a separate claim but said under civil procedure rules they needed to provide the court with written consent from every claimant, including those who remain in the litigation. "I can just look at the draft order ... so I can deal with it without further discussion when...

