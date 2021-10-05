Venture Firm G Squared Nabs $1.2B For Tech-Focused Bets

By Elise Hansen (October 5, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm G Squared announced on Tuesday that it has raised $1.2 billion for its latest fund, which will focus on investments in financial technology, digital consumer businesses, transportation and software as a service. The Chicago-headquartered G Squared said its G Squared V LP will back growth-stage businesses. G Squared, which the company says stands for "Global Growth," also has offices in San Francisco, Zurich and Greenwich, Connecticut, adding on Tuesday that it's also opening a new office in Miami. Since its 2011 founding, G Squared has invested in nearly 100 portfolio companies, including ancestry company 23andMe, online education business...

