NJ College Blasts Claim COVID-19 Shots Are Not Vaccines

By Bill Wichert (October 5, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The College of New Jersey has told a federal court that students' constitutional challenge to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students collapsed under the U.S. Supreme Court's more than century-old Jacobson ruling, blasting their assertion that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved shots at issue are not actually vaccines. The College of New Jersey, or TCNJ, on Monday took aim in a brief at five students' argument that the high court's 1905 Jacobson v. Massachusetts opinion — which rejected a challenge to a smallpox vaccine requirement — is inapplicable since the so-called COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson...

