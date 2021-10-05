Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ College Blasts Claim COVID-19 Shots Are Not Vaccines

By Bill Wichert (October 5, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The College of New Jersey has told a federal court that students' constitutional challenge to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students collapsed under the U.S. Supreme Court's more than century-old Jacobson ruling, blasting their assertion that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved shots at issue are not actually vaccines.

The College of New Jersey, or TCNJ, on Monday took aim in a brief at five students' argument that the high court's 1905 Jacobson v. Massachusetts opinion — which rejected a challenge to a smallpox vaccine requirement — is inapplicable since the so-called COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!