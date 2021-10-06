CoreCivic Denies Subjecting Officer To Body Cavity Search

By Victoria McKenzie (October 6, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator CoreCivic has denied allegations that its employee subjected a corrections officer to a warrantless and "dehumanizing" body cavity search in the middle of a Georgia prison parking lot, in violation of her Fourth Amendment rights. In a response filed in Georgia federal court Monday, CoreCivic denied that the officer was patted down, strip-searched twice or had her keys taken away after a metal detector allegedly malfunctioned at the Wheeler Correctional Facility. The officer did go through the metal detector a second time without triggering an alarm, the company said; and a CoreCivic captain called the police and requested...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS