PowerPlan Can't Duck $47M Monopoly Suit Over Fake Threats

By Bryan Koenig (October 5, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge refused last week to toss claims accusing Atlanta-based software company PowerPlan Inc. of unfairly monopolizing the market for utility data management, including tax information processing, and making false threats to ax competition. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg found that tax consulting and software development firm Lucasys Inc. — a startup founded by PowerPlan alumni — ticked off all the necessary boxes to maintain its bid seeking at least $47 million in trebled damages by adequately alleging standing and harm to competition as well as properly defining relevant markets. Judge Totenberg was satisfied by Lucasys' assertions that it wants,...

